We warm up into the 70s on Monday, and then we’re back into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures start cool in the mid 50s early in the morning, and then we jump into the mid 60s by 9AM. We’re looking at great grilling weather with lunch time in the low 70s, and highs in the mid 70s. A quick, pop-up shower in possible in the afternoon. If it lands in your city, it will only be around for 10-15 minutes.

A warm front will be lifting through the area early Tuesday morning. If you see clouds and run into a storm for the morning commute, you’ll know it’s the warm front passing by. It should clear up by mid-morning, and the rest of the day is partly sunny. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

There is another chance of storms where only a few towns get hit as we get closer to sunset.

It remains hot and humid Wednesday with highs reaching into the low 90s. Once again, there will be spot afternoon storms.

It looks like there is a weak system over us on Thursday that brings in showers. At the same time tropical moisture is moving in as the remnants of Elsa approach the area, fueling in moisture to keep showers around Thursday night into Friday.

As of now, Saturday is partly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs bump up into the low 80s.