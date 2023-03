After a chilly Sunday, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s, mild weather is set to return to the area this week.

On Monday, sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 40s and 50s for most.

Temps climb even higher on Tuesday as high pressure moves off the coast, with highs expected in the 50s and 60s!

The warmup eventually comes to an end late week, with temps falling back into the 40s by the weekend.