A mild, sunny Sunday is expected as high pressure remains nearby. Temperatures will jump back into the 60s with a light southwesterly breeze taking over this afternoon.

A low pressure system will approach the area overnight into Monday, bringing cloudy skies into the forecast throughout Monday.

Trick-or-treating should be dry, with only a 10% chance for sprinkles late evening. Conditions will also be mild but breezy as temps are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s, and winds 10mph out of the southwest.

Late Monday night rain will start and last through early Tuesday as the low pressure system passes by. About 0.25″ of rain is possible across Southern New England, before dry and mild weather returns for the rest of the week.