After some solid weekend weather, we start off this Monday morning on the quiet side for most. With that said, early morning showers across far Southeast Mass, will be tapering off by mid to late morning. Clouds are most prevalent today across eastern Mass, as well as the gusty breeze. Northeast winds gusts 15-30mph today, strongest across the South Shore coastline and Cape and Islands.

A few spotty rain/snow showers move through near midnight tonight, otherwise it’s a fairly quiet night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow looks good with highs close to 50 tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Temps continue to climb later this week, likely cracking 60 again for most of us on Thursday and Friday. That’ll put us close record highs once again. The mid air comes with a gusty breeze too. Thursday, during the day, it’ll be dry, but by Thursday night, into Friday, we’ll track scattered showers.

Cooler air comes crashing in to start the weekend as highs max out in the 30s Saturday. That’s fairly seasonable for the time of year. Even that seasonably cold is short lived as highs head back to near 50 by Monday.