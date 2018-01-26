Mild Weekend Ahead

We’ve been greeted by the sunshine for the last couple of days, but also pestered by the chilly wind. If you’ve been hoping for another weekend warm-up, we’re in luck once again for this weekend:

Gusty wind is still around for Saturday, but with temps near 50°, it won’t be nearly as painful as the wind we’ve been experiencing recently. Sunday won’t be a washout, either. Looks like we get some quick light showers early on, and then dry up – and warm up – for the rest of the day. Some afternoon sunshine is possible inland on Sunday – but the clouds may hold tight for SE Mass.

The cold front that moves through Sunday may not move too far from home into Monday… and a wave of low pressure may ride up along that front for a chance of snow late Monday into Tuesday. As usual, timing and track needs to be monitored closely. It could mean plowable snow for E. Massachusetts (a couple, few inches)… or it could mean more of a glancing blow. Either way – it looks to be moving too quickly to become a “blockbuster.” But it’s also too early to get too specific on totals. We’ll keep you posted through the weekend, of course.

Meantime, there’s something really cool to look forward to this coming Wednesday! Read all about this “lunar trifecta” here:

Have a great weekend! – Breezy