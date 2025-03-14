Get ready for a mild weekend! Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Saturday might be your more comfortable day to be outside with less wind and some sun. Sunday the wind cranks up ahead of rain.

We’re watching strengthening low pressure across the Plains. Severe storms are ongoing for parts of Kansas and Missouri. Tomorrow that severe storm threat moves to the South. This all reaches us Sunday night into Monday. No severe threat for us, but there will be strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. Winds could gust near/above 40 mph.

Jumping ahead to Sunday, here is the timing below. Just after sunset, the line of showers and storms is still to our west. It moves in between 10 pm and midnight. A steady and at times heavy rain will occur overnight into Monday morning. You might hear some rumbles of thunder as this moves through. The showers will likely linger into the afternoon.

It will be a good soaking rain with higher totals of 2-2.5″ favoring southeast Mass. Lower totals for towns north and west.

Tonight, there will be some low clouds. Temperatures tomorrow start off in the mid 30s. More clouds in the morning with some sun later in the day. We’ll end the day with temperatures in the low 60s inland, 50s on the coast and 40s on the Cape and Islands.

Sunday will bring us more clouds and the chance for spotty showers or sprinkles in the morning. A strong south to southwesterly wind will help to push temperatures into the mid/upper 60s inland. The Euro Ensemble hints at a chance (although it’s low!) that towns around the Merrimack Valley could reach 70.

We clear out Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday. We welcome spring on Thursday! It comes with the chance for a PM shower that lingers into Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black