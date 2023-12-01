We’re watching some light showers on radar. Grab the umbrella or rain jacket for your Friday night plans. After a mild start to December, our second day of the month will be another above-average one in the 50s. Temperatures will be more seasonable Sunday as wet weather returns.

Showers will fill in more past 7:00 and continue for a few hours. Any amounts will remain light around a .10″ for most towns. Rain will end overnight with areas of fog by sunrise. Our coolest towns will drop into the upper 30s with most of us in the 40s to start tomorrow morning. Tomorrow is a dry day with more clouds than sun. Highs stay on the mild side in the 50s.

Sunday morning starts off in the 40s. Temperatures won’t rebound much with abundant cloud cover and a northeast breeze.

Sunday features the return of wet weather. A few showers in the morning with more afternoon showers before heavy rain past sunset. The colder temperatures remain to areas north of us, where some spots of Northern New England could get a couple to several inches of snow. Showers will linger into Monday morning. I think most of Southern New England will pick up about 1/2″ to 1″ of rain with this system.

Temperatures remain in the 40s Monday. Then we get a drop in our temperatures Tuesday through Thursday with a lot of us in the upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black