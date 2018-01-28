Mild Weekend Wraps Up… Couple Snow Chances Ahead

Temps near 50 again today with dry conditions prevailing for most this afternoon, although, in far Southeast Mass, especially the Cape and Islands and Buzzards Bay, light rain likely lingers into the early afternoon. We won’t have much wind either this afternoon, so overall, it’s not a bad way to end the weekend for sure! (At least away from the drops near the south coast).



Colder air seeps back in tonight and tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some rain/snow showers breaking out over Southeast Mass, becoming all snow by evening. It’s a bit of a tricky forecast snow-wise late Monday into Tuesday AM as the brunt of an ocean storm misses to our east. However, there are a couple other factors floating around that could increase our snow flake chance in eastern Mass. The includes some ocean moisture and convergence coming in on a northeast wind. The will be quite a bit of low level moisture around to lift and form snowflakes. While I don’t expect big totals, by Tuesday morning, a coating to a couple inches is possible, with some of the higher totals south of Boston. If enough moisture/lift is available, these numbers could be a bit higher.



The pattern is briefly milder Thursday, then colder by Friday, which may set the stage for another snow chance.



So despite the milder weather of late… winter is a long way from being done, and the pattern that lies ahead, may feature more cold and possible snow in the weeks to come. We’ll see what comes of it :-).

Enjoy your Sunday.

@clamberton7 – twitter