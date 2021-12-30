It’s a cloudy and mild start to our Thursday with some areas of locally dense fog. That fog will continue to lift through the morning hours, but the clouds stick around along with a chance for a passing sprinkle. Highs today with stretch into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow is very similar to the day today with highs into the 40s with a few showers. The showers will be isolated around dinner time and then we should be dry through the evening and as we get closer and closer to ringing in the New Year.

More rain is on the way by daybreak Saturday, so it will be a wet start to 2022. It will also be warm start as highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s.

Showers linger into Sunday, too so be sure to wear the rain gear if you’re heading to the Pats game.

The sunshine and dry conditions return Monday, however it’s met with much colder air. Temperatures take a dive from the low 50s Sunday to upper 20s Monday. What a weather whiplash! There is good news though. The cold air is short-lived as temperatures are expected to moderate back into the 40s by Wednesday.