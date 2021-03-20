Mild with Lots of Sunshine Sunday and Monday

The sunshine we saw for the first day of spring sticks around for the second half of the weekend and even to start off the work week. Highs today stretched to 60° for Boston and Norwood, with the rest of the region in the upper 50s, coolest at the Cape with highs in the 40s.

Tonight, under clear skies and a light westerly breeze, temperatures dip into the 30s (with today’s highs, we won’t see those temperatures dip as cold as last night).

Tomorrow will be another beautiful sun-filled day with a few more towns reaching in the 60s, especially in our inland areas. At the coast, with a southeasterly breeze that develops in the afternoon, that will keep temperatures a touch cooler.

We kick off the work week with highs around 60 inland, cooler at the coast with another day with winds out of the SE.

Tuesday will bring a few clouds with winds shifting to out of the ENE, resulting in cooler temperatures a the coast, upper 50s inland.

Winds shift to out of the NE Wednesday, keeping temperatures cooler at the coast, low 60s inland under partly cloudy skies.

Overall, through midweek, great for any of your outdoor plans, especially if you have any yard work you’re planning to do.

Otherwise, with no precipitation in the forecast through Wednesday and the warm-up, the pollen count will continue to rise, so heads up allergy sufferers.

The next best chance for rain will be Thursday night and Friday, so some relief for those with spring allergies.

Next Saturday looks nice with morning clouds giving way to sunshine and highs near 60.