Mild with Showers Friday, Sunny Saturday, A Few Snow Showers Sunday

After a seasonable Thursday with some peeks of sun, we’ll see a partial clearing of the skies this evening ahead of clouds that will move in for Friday morning’s commute before wet weather returns for Friday afternoon.

As for tonight, dry conditions continue under partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s.

For Friday, it is dry for the morning commute as showers hold off until midday.

We’re not looking at a soaking rainfall, but you’ll definitely need the rain gear for your afternoon errands. Overall, we’re looking at a quarter of an inch or less across the region.

The rain begins to move out just ahead of sunset Friday evening, giving way to drier conditions Friday night and into Saturday.

For the weekend, Saturday is the pick with mainly sunny skies and highs into the mid-30s. It will be a bit breezy at times.

Sunday, we’re continuing to keep an eye on a system that will pass to our southeast off the coast of southern New England, giving us a chance for snow showers in the afternoon. The latest trend in the models jogged it slightly closer to southern New England, keeping us in it’s grips for light snow showers Sunday afternoon. We’ll continue to monitor over the next 24 hours, considering yesterday the models pushed it farther out to sea.

Looking ahead, Monday is drier and colder with highs into the mid 20s. Tuesday looks to be another day with snow showers in the forecast before drier conditions return again for the middle of the week.