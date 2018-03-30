Mild With Showers Today… Solid Weekend

Spring soup… that’s what we’ll call it this morning as milder air has worked air with some humidity, allowing for areas of dense fog to form. In addition, some showers roll in from our west, creating a bit of a gloomy and murky start to the day. At least it’s mild with temps starting off near 50 and highs running near 60 this afternoon.



It won’t rain all day, as a few breaks of dry weather are possible at times this afternoon, but it’s on of those days you’ll want to have the umbrella on stand by into the early evening hours. Overnight, we’ll dry it out.



Saturday is shaping up to be a great day with highs running in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies prevailing.



By Easter Sunday, we’ll have a cold front crossing the area, but the front will be starved for moisture, so other than some clouds and a spot sprinkle or an isolated, brief light shower in the morning, don’t expect much out of it. If anything, the front will be move of a breeze producer than a rainmaker as winds will gust behind the front 25-35mph Sunday afternoon as temps run near 50 with returning sunshine.



We’ll keep a close eye on the weather Monday for the chance of some flakes near the South Coast of New England, but that wave of low pressure that runs by us to our south, should be far enough away to avoid any significant impact. More cold rain showers move in Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday before we dry it out for the home opener at Fenway on Thursday.

Hard to believe baseball season is here!



Have a great weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter