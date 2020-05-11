Milder, Afternoon Storms

After a weekend where it felt like Mother’s Day weekend had been moved to March, we’ll finally track back toward seasonable levels today and eventually even warm to above 70 by the end of this week. However, we’ll also track a few rain chances ahead too.

The first rain chance will come today as an area of low pressure, with very cold air aloft, will move across the area. That cold air, combined with temperatures near or above 60 down near the surface, will create quite a bit of instability. With just enough moisture in place for that instability to work with isolated early afternoon showers/thunder turn to scattered storms mid to late afternoons. The main threat with these storms will be small hail and gusts to 40mph, although one or two isolated stronger storms are possible. They’ll be hit or miss, so not all towns see them, but it’s certainly something to watch for later today.

We’ll cool back down tomorrow, with highs in the 50s under a sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clear skies and lighter winds tomorrow night will allow for a chilly overnight as lows near freezing in the burbs, but stay in the 40s in Boston.

The temp trend is up toward the end of the week. We’ll remain dry on Thursday before a warm front brings showers and milder air in on Friday.