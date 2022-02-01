While it’s not as cold this morning as yesterday morning, it’s still plenty chilly with temperatures starting off near 0 in the colder towns and cities.

The chill does wear off quickly today as highs return to near seasonable levels this afternoon, in the low to mid 30s. Clouds do increase, so expect mostly cloudy skies and even a few flurries/snow showers possible. Highest chance for that is across Northeast Mass. Winds will still be fairly light.





Tonight’s not as chilly as the past couple nights as lows stay in the 20s. That’ll set the stage for temps to warm tomorrow into the 40s. It’ll be mostly cloudy, but also mostly dry aside from a few spotty showers across far southeast Mass.





The weather goes downhill Thursday with showers arriving in the afternoon, with the steadiest rain northwest of 495. The rain expands in coverage area Thursday night and as colder air moves in, rain goes to sleet and snow on Friday before ending. Some slick travel is possible, so we’ll continue to watch for the timing of the changeover/temps drop to freezing. It’s not a nor’easter, so coastal flooding and high winds are not a concern.





It’ll be cold over the weekend once again.