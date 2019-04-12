Milder Air Ahead… With Some Rain

It was sure nice to see all that sunshine back in place yesterday as high temperatures nudged their way up into the 50s. Today, we’ll be similar temperature wise, but will have a lot more clouds in place.

Eventually, those clouds produce showers, but many of them do not come in until tonight. With those showers, comes the milder air too as temperatures jump up to the 55-60 degree range by daybreak tomorrow. Showers continue to through early tomorrow morning, tapering off from 7-10am from northwest to southeast. A few showers may linger until midday along the south coast. As sunshine breaks out a bit tomorrow afternoon, temperatures jump up into the 70s from the Boston area, north and west. It’ll remain cooler along the south coast. Sunday is a bit cooler overall, but still mild inland. Clouds increase for the afternoon a few spotty showers are possible.

Marathon Monday still looks wet, however, a warm front lifts north during the morning and temperatures will likely jump up into the 60s during the race. Winds shift to the south, and that means it’s more of a cross wind and not a head wind.