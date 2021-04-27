Milder Air Before It Turns Unsettled

A terrific Tuesday is on the way with temperatures jumping up into the mid 60s to near 70 this afternoon. While the blue skies won’t be extensive as they were yesterday, a mix of sun and clouds will still provide for a nice day across the region. Winds will be strong enough to hold back a seabreeze, but not as strong as what we saw yesterday.

Tomorrow, we track some showers and thunderstorms. The first round will be early in the morning, 4-8am, the second round, not until after 6pm. That’ll leave a lot of the day dry. The temperature forecast tomorrow is tricky as a front will be cutting across the area. It’s likely that northeast Mass will be cool, 50s to low 60s as interior SE Mass and central Mass run 70+.

More wet weather arrives Thursday afternoon with scattered showers and gusty breezes extending into Friday. The weekend dries out other than a sprinkle on Saturday. It’ll be cool and windy Saturday, 55-60, and milder Sunday, mid to upper 60s.