Milder Air In Sight… So Is Some Rain

The chill continues today as temperatures remain in the 30s, and a chilly breeze at 8-15mph allows wind chills to hold in the 20s. While some snow dusted the ground early this morning across the Cape/Islands, and a few more flurries or snow showers could pass through there later today/early this evening, much of the area will be dry. Tomorrow is dry and cold too with partly to mostly cloudy skies filtering out the sun.

Temperatures do moderate by Friday and Saturday, but we’ll also catch some rain Friday night, into Saturday morning. At the moment, it doesn’t appear to be a big rain-maker in terms of high amounts, but a consistent rain that drops about 1/2″ will be good enough to soak us. Right now, it looks like high pressure will be good enough to suppress the storm southeast of us by Saturday evening as we’ll dry out by mid to late afternoon Saturday and stay dry through Sunday.

Across northern New England, the storm is mostly a miss other than some rain/snow showers Friday night. That means the snowpack on the slopes should fair just fine and ski weather looks solid on Saturday and Sunday.

Other than next Tuesday, the longer range patter seems mild. So the 40s we get Friday-Monday… they’ll return again Wednesday and linger into late next week too.

Have a good day.

