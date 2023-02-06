Wow, what a turnaround we had over the weekend as temps started Saturday morning around -10 with wind chills -30 to -40, then, by Sunday afternoon, air temps were pushing past 50 for many. Almost felt like t-shirt weather after the brutally bitter air we had.



Today, we pretty much pick up where we left off on Sunday. Temps will run about 10 degrees above average today, pushing the highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few light showers fall across the Cape as an ocean storm moves to our east. That storm is far enough away to keep most of us dry, but there will be a gusty wind that develops, 30-40mph across Southeast Mass with gusts around 20-25mph inland this afternoon.

It’ll cool off a bit tonight and tomorrow as it turns more seasonable. 20s tonight, mid to upper 30s tomorrow. Tuesday is dry through the day before some rain and snow showers arrive at night. They’re out of here by Wednesday morning, allowing for a nice Wednesday afternoon with highs near 50.

Thursday night features a few more showers, then expect some more showers Friday night into Saturday. Some rain showers could mix/turn to snow showers Saturday afternoon before tapering off, although a big storm is not expected.