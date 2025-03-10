It sure would be nice to dial up the temps and dial down the winds. That’s exactly what we’ll do over the next couple of days too. While winds gust 20-30mph at times, it’ll be a far cry from the 40-60mph gusts we had Friday and Saturday, so we’ll certainly take that. Temps jump too, back into the mid 50s to near 60 today and lower 60s for many tomorrow. To compliment the milder air, we’ll have dry skies too. That’ll help us adjust to the time change. Sunset today is at 6:45pm.



Cooler air is back Wednesday and Thursday with a few spotty rain/snow showers around Wednesday night into Thursday. They won’t amount to much.



Milder air is back for the weekend as highs crack 60 again. Sunday will be windy with the increasing chance of showers.

