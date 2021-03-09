Milder Air Moves In

Feel the difference? Temps this morning run 10-15 degrees milder than yesterday morning, and the numbers will run about 15 degrees warmer this afternoon vs. yesterday. That’ll put many towns and cities well into the 50s, and the warmest day in Boston since we hit 60 on Christmas day. Clouds this morning yield to sunshine, so overall, it’ll be a great day to get outside and enjoy the milder air.

Temps tomorrow are similar, although there’s little wind outside, so an ocean breeze will kick in and cool the immediate coast a bit. Lot’s of sunshine is expected again. Temps surge well into the 60s Thursday and Friday with a few isolated showers possible along and ahead of a cold front Friday. Thursday will likely be the warmest air we’ve seen since the mid 60s to low 70s of November 11-12th time frame. The mild air won’t last though, gusty winds out of the northwest Friday night, 30-40mph, will deliver a weekend chill as the numbers drop back toward seasonal averages.