Chilly, but more of a standard cold this morning with lows in the teens and 20s. With winds back out of the south, the bounce back in temps is quick with highs reaching the mid 40s to near 50 this afternoon. It’ll turn breezy this afternoon too with gusts 25-35mph, strongest across southeast Mass.

Tomorrow, we’ll reach the mid to upper 50s with just a few spotty showers across the interior. The steadiest rain will arrive tomorrow night with locally heavy rain and a gusty southerly breeze. Rain totals run near 1″. The bulk of the rain is offshore by daybreak Thursday with just a spot shower leftover. Highs Thursday push well into the 50s again.

It’ll be seasonably cool and windy Friday with highs in the low 40s and gusts 35-45mph. We’ll stay near 40 over the weekend with a busy breeze gusting to 30mph Saturday and lighter winds on Sunday.