While it was a cooler than average weekend, it turned out to be a mainly dry weekend for mom, allowing for a solid Mother’s Day weekend overall as highs held in the 50s to low 60s. We go from 5-10 degrees below average over the past weekend to near average today, to about 10 degrees above average tomorrow. As we do, it’ll be mainly dry today and tomorrow too, asides from a few late overnight/early Tuesday morning showers.

Temps away from the coast today take a run at 70. Tomorrow, we’ll take a run into the mid 70s to lower 80s from Boston north and west. The highest chance to hit 80 will be across northern Mass and southern NH.

By Wednesday afternoon the chance for showers returns and as we go late-week, into Saturday, it won’t be as warm as temps trend back into the 60s, with even some 50s at the immediate coast. The highest chance for showers is Thursday and again Saturday.