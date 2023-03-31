That late winter chill that filled the air yesterday, lingers this morning as temperatures start the day in the 20s for most. Despite the early chill, the warm-up does begin today as highs head for the low 50s. With the milder comes the clouds and eventually the chance for showers as late afternoon drops start to break out. Expect scattered showers this evening too as temps fade back into the lower 40s.

Overnight, the temps warm up to near 50 by daybreak tomorrow with a few scattered showers moving through. The highest risk of widespread rain tomorrow favors the morning-lunch time.

Early to mid afternoon, showers become fewer and farther between, with some breaks of sun and gusty winds possible. It’ll be milder, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mid to late afternoon, it’s even possible that a few thunderstorms pop-up across the interior, with the risk of gusty winds and small hail. With the Sox start time around 4pm, it is possible that we get in the game.

Sunday, we’ll get in the game for sure, although it’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and a gusty breeze.



Early next week looks fairly mild, 50s to lower 60s with a few passing showers from time to time Tuesday and Wednesday.