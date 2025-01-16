Cold stuff this morning as clear skies and lighter winds won out overnight. That allowed for temps to drop off into the single digits and lower teens for many as we kick off this Thursday morning.

At least with the lighter winds, it’ll be a bit more comfortable today as highs recover to near 30. Clouds increase this afternoon.

Tonight won’t be as cold with temps staying in the 20s thanks to the cloud cover in place. A few light snow showers/flurries are possible overnight, but other than some spotty dustings, it won’t amount to much. The flakes stop flying by daybreak tomorrow too.

It’ll be a bit milder of a Friday as seasonable temps return to the forecast with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday, we’re mid to upper 40s with some late-day showers possible.

Sunday is dry through mid afternoon with temps near 40. However, Sunday evening, it’s possible that a mix of rain and snow, flipping to all snow, breaks out. It depends on how close a wave of low pressure is to us as it develops along a front just to our south. While it’s not a major storm, accumulating snow and slick travel Sunday night is possible. It should wrap up early Monday morning as a bitter blast of air builds in.

The cold is the story Monday night, through Wednesday night as lows fall into the single digits, highs have trouble reaching 20 and overnight/early morning wind chills runs -5 to -15.





