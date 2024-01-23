Taking those first steps out the door this morning, and the pattern change is apparent. The milder feel to the air is there and we’ll continue to be there through the day. While I do expect mostly cloudy skies, with temps near 40 through much of today, it will be a decent January day overall.

A few spotty light snow/rain showers are possible late this afternoon, but the higher opportunity for flakes to fly will move in tonight. As light snow becomes widespread tonight into predawn tomorrow, I’d expect a fresh coat of snow for a good chunk of southern New England. It won’t be a big storm, but a coating to a couple inches will allow for some early morning slick spots, especially where temps run below the freezing mark across the interior. Light snow quick flips to light rain showers tomorrow with the chance for a little freezing rain northwest of 495. That’s why a winter weather advisory is in place there.





By tomorrow evening, any freezing rain turns to plain ole rain showers and wet weather will continue at times right through Friday morning. It’ll likely turn milder Thursday and Friday too with temps well into the 40s to lower 50s.

Rain totals from Wednesday, through Friday will run around and just under 1″ for most.

We’ll catch a break in the action Friday afternoon, through Saturday, before the next storm takes aim at New England, Sunday into early Monday. More rain and snow is possible then. Track will dictate who sees what. Something to keep an eye on as we head into the weekend.