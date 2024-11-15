A bit of a chill is in the air early this morning as overnight lows tumbled back to near 20 in the colder burbs and in the 30s for Boston. That chill will moderate quite nicely as highs head for the mid 50s this afternoon under a sky with sunshine and some thin clouds. A red flag warning is up again today too with low humidity, dry grounds and a bit of a breeze prompting the high brush fire risk. Tides are astronomical high as we approach the full moon, and with an ocean storm northeast of us stirring up the seas, minor coastal flooding is possible around the high tide today.

The Supermoon should be big and bright on the northeastern horizon early this evening as clouds tend to be patchy/thin out. Temps fade back into the 30s tonight.



Highs recover to near 60 both Saturday and Sunday, allowing for a nice weekend. The breeze will be active, gusting 20-25mph and with low humidity, the brush fire risk is high.



Any rain in sight? Next best chance will come Thursday. TBD on how much moisture can punch in here.