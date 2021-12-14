What a day yesterday! Sunshine, temps near 50 and light winds winning on out. Today, the weather is not all that different as highs head for the mid 40s to 50, just a couple degrees cooler. We’ll stay dry too with mostly sunny skies. A little bit of a breeze kicks in as gusts push past 20mph at times.



It’ll be chilly tonight with lows in the 20s to near 30. Despite the advancement of clouds into our area by the afternoon tomorrow, much of the day is still dry with highs closer to seasonable levels, in the mid 40s. While the day stays dry tomorrow, the night does not. Showers slide in during the evening and linger overnight. Those showers are ahead of a warm front that’ll clear the area by Thursday morning, allowing for a quick drying trend. On the other side of that front, we’ll also catch some milder air with gusty winds as highs push 60 on Thursday!





Cooler air starts to settle in by the weekend and the next storm is slated for Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. On the north side of the storm, it will be cold enough to support snow, the question inevitably is, the exact track and where that rain/snow line sets up. Right now, northern MA and southern NH would favor the highest risk for snow, but if the track is farther south, the locations near or even south of the Pike would be fair game for flakes to fly. Plenty of time to watch this one.



Probabilities for at least an inch of snow on Saturday and Saturday night are below. You can see how the higher odds are farthest north.



Even if we don’t catch much natural snow this weekend, the pattern favors colder air next week, and a chance for ski resorts to make some snow heading toward the school vacation week. Hopefully this will lay down a good foundation for much better conditions heading through the holidays. Below, you clearly can see the trend of colder air moving in stating this weekend and lasting through much of next week.

