It took a while for the sun to return yesterday, but overall, it turned out to be a decent afternoon as we remained dry and relatively cool for an early May day.



Today, we step it up a few notches in the temperature departure as winds kick back to the south and southwest, allowing for the milder air to come streaming back into much of central and eastern Massachusetts. Along the immediate coast it will be much cooler, especially from Cape Ann to the Seacoast of NH, and coastal Plymouth County as well as the Cape and Islands. Below is the breakdown.

While much of the day is rain-free, a spot shower is possible across eastern Mass, with the highest risk for one being late this afternoon and early this evening.

On the other side of that passing shower, winds kick back to the northeast and that’ll put an end to our milder air for a few days.



Friday and Saturday will feel similar to yesterday, near 50 coast, 60 inland and Sunday turns out to be a cool and clouds day with showers arrive by midday.

By Monday and Tuesday, we’re back into the 70s with some sun! Gotta work on the timing of the nice weather for sure. Wish we could trade out Saturday/Sunday for Monday/Tuesday.