Cool, but not all that cold for this time of year as temps start in the mid 20s to near 30 this morning. Highs recover into the low to mid 40s this afternoon with lighter winds vs. yesterday and a good amount of sun in the mix. Overall, a nice January day.



Temps stay relatively mild tonight with lows running in the 30s to lower 40s. Clouds increase with scattered showers arriving after midnight.

While a few showers are in the forecast tomorrow, they’ll be light overall, and we’ll have plenty of dry hours too. Temps run in the mid 40s to near 50 and stay relatively mild into Thursday morning.

Despite temps running in the low 40s Thursday morning, there will be an abrupt change in the afternoon and evening as a cold front slips through and much colder air comes in. By dinner time, we’re back into the 20s with a gusty wind.





It’ll be cold, but dry Friday with temps near 30.



The weekend overall looks fairly quiet. Low 40s Saturday and mid to upper 30s Sunday for the Pats game. While a few snow showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday, overall, moisture looks limited with partly sunny skies at times midday/afternoon Sunday. Go Pats!





What about the long range? The last two weeks of the month look colder than average as a chilly pattern looks to settle back in.