Feel the difference? Hard not to, especially away from the coastline where temps are running a good 25-30 warmer than the early morning starts we’ve had the last couple of days. Despite the clouds in place today, temps run in the low 40s and allow for a bit of melting. Some patchy drizzle, spotty showers are possible across Southeast Mass, but much of the time is rain free.





The melting continues tomorrow with temps in the 40s and rain moving in. The showers become more expansive in coverage area through the morning, into the afternoon. Rain will steadily chip away as the snow piles into the evening. Watch for big puddles as snow clogged drains will be an issue.





We change issues early Friday morning as temps start to slide. Winds turn north northeast and subfreezing temps start to drain into southern New England. Rain turns to sleet (little pieces of ice that bounce off everything), and as the sleet starts to coat the roads and temps drop below freezing, slick/icy conditions are likely. Both the morning and the evening commutes will be impacted, although the worst travel in the early morning hours will likely be across northern Mass, then work south. Sleet ends as a bit of snow, but as of now, snow totals look fairly limited. The amounts of snow/sleet below don’t look impressive, but with the freeze up and the timing of the change over, it certainly could have a high travel impact.



What waterlogged snow piles and snowpack is left by Friday night will freeze up solid and the glacier like material will hold through the weekend as cold air come crashing back in. Highs are in the 20s Saturday and Sunday with lows near 0 Sunday morning. At least it’ll be dry. Ski Country up north will be mainly snow with this storm too, so that’s good.