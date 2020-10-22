Milder… For Now

While areas of locally dense fog kicks off this Thursday morning, it won’t be as long lasting as yesterday as mid to late morning sunshine breaks out and highs head for the low to mid 70s inland. It’ll be cooler at the coast this afternoon as onshore winds develop, holding temps in the low to mid 60s.

Low clouds, patchy fog and spotty drizzle develops tonight, into tomorrow morning.

By midday the sun breaks back out tomorrow and highs return to near 60 at the coast, and mid to upper 60s inland.

Saturday is mild, with a cold front holding off until Saturday evening. With the front comes on through, there won’t be much moisture to it, meaning it’ll stay dry. However, the temp drop off is dramatic as it turns much cold for Sunday.