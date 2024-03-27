Damp and dreary again this morning as low level moisture has formed into patchy drizzle and areas of fog. Temps kick off the day in the 30s and low 40s and will drift up through the morning. While it’ll be a much milder afternoon overall compared to yesterday, mostly cloudy skies still win out with the lowest temps near the coast. Winds this afternoon will be very light as highs range from the mid 40s at the coast to mid 50s inland.

Showers fill back in this evening and we have quite the rainy pattern ahead, into Friday morning. Rain is steadiest Thursday into Thursday night, with locally heavy rain at times. Temps hover near 50, as another 1-2″, locally 3″ of rain falls across the region.

With water tables high and rivers and streams swollen, we’ll watch for basement flooding/stream/river flooding to be reignited in some locations. Boston, Worcester and most other locations have already seen double the averages for rain amounts this month, and that’s before this storm.

The pattern dries out Friday afternoon and stays mainly dry heading into Easter Weekend with temps near seasonable levels, in the low 50s.