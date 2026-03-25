After dusting off the snow, or scraping the ice off the car yesterday morning, the rebound back into the 40s for the afternoon was nice.

Today, we’ll take it up another level as the 50s head back in. More mid to high level clouds slide in this afternoon, fading or filtering out the sunshine at times. Winds are light too, in fact, light enough that localized sea breezes kick in, knocking coastal temps back into the 40s.

Clouds thicken tonight and we’ll track some scattered showers by tomorrow morning. Temps hold near 40 tonight.



Scattered morning showers yield to partial sun tomorrow. A bit of a gusty breeze develops out of the southwest as temps head into the low to mid 60s for many!

Another round of rain moves in tomorrow night, into Friday morning. Temps Friday drop from the 50s predawn, back into the 40s for the rest of the day.



The weekend will be dry, but chilly. Highs run in the upper 30s Saturday and mid to upper 40s Sunday. Each day starts off deep into the 20s.