7Wetaher- Mild air moves in the next coupe of days, and then we’re looking at a messy mix to end the week.

Some locations reached above freezing today allowing some melting. The small puddles that have formed from this melting will refreeze overnight so we’ll have to watch out for slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute.

A warm front lifts through the area keeping the clouds around and giving us the chance of patchy drizzle. Highs reach into the upper 30s and low 30s.

We’ll see a few showers around on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. It’s the type of day where you’ll want to take the umbrella with you just in case. The day starts in the mid 30s and then we get into the low 40s in the afternoon.

There shouldn’t be issues with the Thursday evening commute. Expect a few rain showers around.

Cold air begins to move in Thursday night. It looks like northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will mainly see snow after midnight and into the Friday morning. Most of the area will have rain that transitions into a wintry mix (sleet/ice pellets), and then eventually snow.

As of now, the best chance to have plowable snow Friday morning will be in northern Worcester County, NW Middlesex County, and into southern NH.

We will have to keep a close eye on how quickly that cold air moves in and transitions into sleet and snow. Expect impacts to the Friday morning and evening commutes. Roads will be slick. It is more likely that we’ll have falling snow in the afternoon inside of I-495.

We’ll know more details about the storm tomorrow and will have a better idea on how quickly the cold air moves in.

Cold air comes rushing in for this upcoming weekend. Temps start in the teens and single digits and we get stuck in the 20s in the afternoon.