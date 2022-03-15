Temps start today in the 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the mix. While we have more clouds to filter and fade the sun at times today, much of the day is dry through 5pm. Late afternoon/early evening, a few scattered showers get going northwest of 495 with an increased chance for a few passing showers increasing area wide between 9pm-2am. Highs today occur early this afternoon with 1-2pm temps in the mid 50s coast, low 60s inland. After that, winds turn east and drop temps into the mid 40s coast and low 50s inland by 5pm.





Tomorrow starts dry with clouds decreasing through the morning, allow for some sun by the afternoon. It’ll be coolest at the coast again, near 50, with highs 55-60 inland.





St. Patrick’s day starts dry with temps heading for the mid 50s to low 60s. By the afternoon, the chance for a few scattered showers goes up, especially late afternoon/evening.

Friday is the pick of the week with returning sun and temps near 70!





Saturday and Sunday, the March averages come back in play with highs once again in the 40s to near 50. Saturday looks wet too, with widespread clouds and showers.