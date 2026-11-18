Cool, but not as cold this morning as temps start off near freezing in the burbs and in the mid 40s in Boston. While it’s enough to provide a chill, temps are running about 5-15 degrees above where they were early yesterday morning and that higher base will allow for temperatures to launch past 60 easier.





With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temps top off in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Winds run 5-15mph with a few gusts to 20mph. Overall, it’s another great day to get outside.

Ditto Thursday.

Ditto Friday.



Saturday and Sunday will be a shade cooler, near 60, with bright skies prevailing Saturday. Sunday, clouds increase and our attention then turns to a storm off the east coast, as well as a cold front to our west. Pending the track of the area of low pressure, rain chances go up Sunday night, into Monday morning with the potential of widespread rain and locally heavy rain if the storms close enough to the coast.



Behind the storm, we’ll dry out and cool off, with highs returning to the 40s for much of next week.