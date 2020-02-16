Milder Sunday, Dry Monday, Wet Tuesday

The bitter blast that brought some of the coldest lows so far this year, has quickly moved out. The second half of the weekend features highs into the low to mid 40s, under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, similar to last night, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures only slide back into the mid to upper 20s to low 30s.

Presidents Day Monday looks great for any of your outdoor plans for the holiday. Highs will be in the low 40s under mainly sun-filled skies.

The next best chance for precipitation returns Tuesday.

The morning commute will be dry, but the leading edge of cloud cover will already be overhead. The showers move in by midday, with an accompanying warm front. The leading edge of precipitation could be a wintry mix for the higher elevations of central MA, and into southern NH, before quickly changing over to just rain. The showers stick around through the evening commute Tuesday before moving out Tuesday night.

The rest of the week is dry, but colder. It will be breezy Wednesday with highs near 40, near 30 by Thursday and at the freezing mark for highs on Friday.

By next Saturday, temperatures warm back up into the 40s under mostly sunny skies.