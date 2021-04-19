Milder Times Back In Place

The turnaround that began over the weekend continues today as temperatures jump up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. While most of the day is dry, it’ll be fair game for a few pop-up brief showers/thunderstorm after 4pm into the early evening. While I don’t expect damaging storms, with the cold air aloft, a few of these showers/storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds. About 20-30% of the area will get wet.

No shower or storm chance is with us tomorrow, however, the mild air will be. Highs head for the low to mid 70s for much of the area.

We stay mild through Wednesday before late-day rain and storms roll in ahead of a cold front. On the other side of that front, it’ll turn much cooler for Thursday as gusty westerly winds move in. The next chance of widespread rain after Wednesday, will be Sunday.