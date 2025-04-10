The chill is in the air this morning, but without much wind. While temps start in the low to mid 20s for many towns and cities, the bounce back will be nice. Highs this afternoon head into the 50-54 range inland and hold in the 40s along the coast. Morning sun yields to increasing clouds this afternoon, but overall, it’ll be a decent April day.

Clouds thicken this evening some some rain showers break out close to midnight. As the atmosphere cools, rain mixes and changes to wet snow for some. Where temps are the coolest (higher terrain), there is the best chance for some slushy coatings to an inch on cold surfaces like the grass or patio furniture. If the burst of snow is heavy enough at lower elevations, then some coatings of wet snow is possible there too.

By then morning commute, any leftover rain/snow shower will be light with just mainly wet roads out there. Highs slowly drift back into the mid 40s during the afternoon.

More rain and snow move in tomorrow night with the best chance of wet snow in the higher terrain of northern Worcester County, and back into the Berkshires. It’ll be a cold rain for most of us through Saturday… and again Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks steadiest near and east of I-95. Gusty onshore winds develop at the coast too for both days.

Temps rebound to the 60s inland Monday as sunshine breaks back out now that the weekend is finished. We need to work on our timing for sure!