Milder Today… Weekend Storm Ahead

With another night of clear skies, a bone dry airmass in place, little to no wind, and some snow still on the ground, it set the stage for a chilly start this morning. Despite temperatures starting off in the single digits and lower teens for many this morning, the recovery is quick with lunchtime temps near 40 and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow is another nice day with partial sunshine and highs in the 40s. Winds will be light both today and tomorrow.

The weekend storm is still on and the track has edged even farther north. That means it’s mostly rain for southern New England. Rain starts late Saturday afternoon with about a 6hour period of heavy rain. The heaviest rain falls between 5-11pm. With about an inch of rain on a frozen ground, in addition to some snowmelt, expect big puddles on the road and some poor drainage flooding issues. If Saturday night is date night, bring the umbrella and rain boots for sure. Sunday does look better, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and just a few flurries. It’ll be breezy too.