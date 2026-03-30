A chill was in the air over the weekend with highs barely near 40 Saturday, although we did recover to near 50 Sunday afternoon.



Today, we start off milder in the morning with temps near 40 and head into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The wind will be gusty out of the southwest, pushing to 30mph at times. That breeze off the water will keep it cooler along the south coast.



Showers move in late tonight into tomorrow am. We’ll initially be on the milder side tomorrow, however, in the afternoon, winds shift to the northeast near Boston, points north. That’ll drop the temps back into the 40s where/when that happens.



Those winds try to push back to the southwest Wednesday. If so, we’ll be back to near 70. If winds near the coast hang on out of the northeast, it’ll be quite a bit cooler.



Winds go northeast for all Thursday with showers and drizzle and temps stuck in the 40s. We’ll try to work on that for Friday as the Sox home opener is upon us. I do expect a dreary start to the day with showers/drizzle in the morning. Winds turn more south in the afternoon, and that’ll help to start moderate temps and dry us out.