While there’s still a bit of chill in the air this morning, the cold isn’t as prevalent as it was yesterday morning as temps run in the upper 30s to low 40s to kick off the day. Those numbers run about 6-12 degrees higher than the freezing start we had yesterday, and foreshadow a milder day ahead. Temps this afternoon run close to 70 on average, albeit warmer north/cooler south.

The reason for the temp difference from south to north? The southerly breeze. That wind will gust 25-30mph and since it comes in off the ocean near the South Coast, it’ll be coolest there.

The timing’s not the best, but beneficial rain starts to move in tomorrow as moistures rides up the east coast. Initially, showers in the morning are light and spotty, but by the afternoon, the rain becomes more widespread with localized downpours a possibility late in the day into the evening. Rain totals run 0.50-1.50″ with localized higher totals possible. Beneficial, yes, but could be Trouble for those Swifties heading to Gillette. Prep for the Midnight Rain, and rain earlier in the evening, oh, and Don’t Blame Me.

Sunday looks much better with clouds breaking for some sun and milder air winning out. Temps run in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Early next week looks cooler, but dry with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will warm up into the 70s.