Welcome to May! We started it off on the cooler side. Tomorrow will be a milder day, before we get a cooldown into the weekend. Temperatures are up again next week with a nice warmup.

Overnight it’s dry with clouds around and temperatures in the 40s. A warm front will be nearby tomorrow. Eventually, a cold front crosses Southern New England later in the day bringing a chance for showers.

Tomorrow morning, there’s a chance for a spot shower mainly north. More clouds to start, then we’ll see some sun with clouds midday/early afternoon. Shower chances return early evening sliding north to south. The best chance for a shower is for towns north and east. The precipitation accumulation below paints that picture fairly well.

High temperatures inland will be near 70°. Along the coast, temperatures stay closer to 60°/low 60s. The coolest towns will be Cape Cod and the Islands where a southwest breeze over the cooler ocean waters (in the upper 40s) will keep temperatures in the 50s.

Cooler air returns Friday and stays with us into the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Next week is trending above average with our current forecast for temperatures in the 70s!

Here’s a preview of what’s to come this month… Our average highs reach the low 70s by the end of the month. We also gain about an hour of daylight. Check out those sunrises getting closer to 5:00 a.m. and sunsets after 8:00 p.m. We’ll take it!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black