Snow and ice went into meltdown mode for many of us overnight, and early this morning, as rain settled in and temperatures jumped up into the 40s to low 50s. The exception to that this morning is across northern Mass and southern NH, where rain fell with temps stubbornly stuck in the mid to upper 30s.



Early morning showers taper off and much of the day from late morning, through the afternoon, turns out to be dry. Temps run into the 40s and 50s, warmest near and south of the Pike. Chiller air does come back in this evening as temps dip back into the mid 30s to lower 40s. Overnight, another round of rain will redevelop too, allowing for a cold, damp start to tomorrow morning. Rain will be steady Friday morning, tapering to some drizzle by the afternoon. Temps hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the day. Expect about another 1/2″ of rain across the region.

Clouds, patchy drizzle, and temps stuck near 40 will be with us Saturday.



Sunday starts dry, but by the afternoon, some light rain and snow starts to break out. Initially, the highest risk of snow is in the higher terrain. However, as the coastal storm deepens to our south and more cold air works into the storm, we’ll likely see rain change to snow from northwest to southeast overnight Sunday, into Monday morning. That change to snow could even go all the way through the Cape and Islands by Monday morning. The track of the low, how fast and where it strengthens, will determine how much snow falls across the region (whether it’s a light even vs. more significant snow). Winds will likely get gusty Monday too along the coast.

With and behind the storm, much colder air settles in for a couple days with highs back in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens Monday and Tuesday night.