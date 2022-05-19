Hard to believe we’re talking record challenging heat in just 2 days when today is cloudy, cool, and damp. Temperatures this morning are actually decent, near 60°. The problem is we’re going to make about no progress temperature-wise today with the clouds in place. We’ll get a little peek of sun just before sunset tonight but it’s too little too late to help our temperatures at all.

The rain we have today is scattered and at no point does it get heavy. Honestly, I wish it was more, we’re really lacking in the water department. Most of us will only end up with a tenth of an inch or two by the time the rain ends. The best chance of a half inch or more is across the Islands.

It would be nice to get a full day or two of a steady moderate rain to let that soak into the ground. Boston is running almost 4″ below average just since March 1st. It’s been incredibly dry. Rain chances in the 7-day forecast are few and far between so this will get worse before it gets better.

And the ground is going to bake this weekend (as will all of us). Temperatures will challenge records both Saturday and Sunday as we soar to the 90s! Heat safety tips are probably not on the top of mind given that it’s only May but remember to drink plenty of water, slow down, find shade (or a beach), and don’t forget the sunscreen. If you do head to the beach, it’s going to be tempting to jump in but water temperatures are still frigid cold and hypothermia is a serious concern. So it’s probably best to just dip your feet it or wade in shallow waters.