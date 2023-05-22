Saturday brought much needed rain to the region, in fact it completely wiped out our rainfall deficit with many towns picking up 2″ or more of rain.

After a sunny Sunday, more sunshine today, and another one on tap for tomorrow, pollen counts will be spiking back up after the recent rain. And there’s no other significant rain in the forecast, so there’s nothing to look forward to for pollen relief unfortunately. And while the rain was much needed Saturday, we need to keep it going to keep our numbers up. This week is not that week with sunshine basically all week long.

The only shot at rain this week looks to be Wednesday evening and early overnight. It is just a few showers so it’s not enough to keep us in that technical water surplus. The showers won’t be widespread enough to provide any relief. And they won’t be heavy enough to account for a week of dry weather and sunshine.

A few showers here and there would be perfect. Of course we don’t root for days like Saturday where we wipe out an entire weekend day especially going into a holiday weekend. And the good news is the Memorial Day holiday weekend is looking dry! There’s a big area of high pressure that will set up shop next weekend. A storm system will try to make its way north but I think the high will be strong enough to win that battle. So right now, we’re going to call the weekend dry with maybe just a few clouds blowing in, but it is something to watch over the next day or so so make sure that trend holds.