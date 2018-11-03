Miserable Saturday

Heavy rain and downpours from overnight have now exited for most, however light scattered rain will continue through most of the morning hours. Rainfall totals were pretty incredible overnight… Turners Falls, Granby, and Chester all reporting over 3″ of rain! For that reason there is a flash flood watch in effect this morning along with an areal flood advisory. So keep an eye on fast-rising backyard streams and also streets with poor drainage — especially with all of the leaves falling and clogging storm drains.

Once the rain exits, the winds will whip. Starting this afternoon and continuing into the late evening, a high wind warning/wind advisory is in effect. This is for wind gusts close to 60 mph for some. Expect to see tree limbs down, scattered power outages, and even some full trees down with the saturated and weak ground from the overnight rain. The wind will usher in cooler air. So highs today in the lower 60s will happen early this morning and fall all afternoon.

Sunday is shaping up much nicer, but a lot cooler. Highs will be stuck in the low 50s with sunshine, and less wind. Also, don’t forget to turn the clock back an hour tonight for that extra hour of sleep!