Mix of Drops & Sun

Location is everything this morning as some areas catch breaks of sun and other catch some steady showers that soak the ground. Those rain showers have been most prevalent across Southeast Mass, especially over the Cape as a up to a tenth of an inch of rain will be good enough to create some puddles on the road and keep it damp through midday. Spotty showers across far Southeast Mass become fewer and farther between this afternoon, with even a few breaks of sun there possible. Away from Southeast Mass, improvements are quicker, as many towns and cities will see some breaks of sun by this afternoon, if not already seeing them this morning. Temps average the mid 60s today.

Tomorrow, the wind turns south and is active, gusting over 20mph at times. It’ll be milder and a bit muggier, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll track a cold front in here Saturday AM as a few showers and rumbles of thunder are scattered along it predawn through about 8am. Otherwise, the weekend looks dry with temps in the 60s to near 70.

The shower threat looks to be over in Dracut by the time the 5th Annual Middlemiss Big Heart 5K takes place. You participating in it? I’ll see you there!

@clamberton7 – twitter