Mix of sun and clouds for the Fourth, warmer with a few storms Sunday

For your Fourth of July, we’re tracking more sunshine for the afternoon after a cloudy and foggy start. With the emerging sun that will warm temperatures up into the low 80s inland, 70s at the coast due to an onshore breeze that develops by mid-afternoon.

Speaking of this afternoon, if you’re excited to check out the 4th of July flyover at 4pm over Boston, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the low 70s.

Tonight, temperatures slide back into the low 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’s a full moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning that the Moon will be in the Earth’s shadow.

Sunday features warmer and muggy conditions with highs into the mid 80s inland, slightly cooler at the coast, and a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, so be weather aware for your outdoor holiday weekend plans.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a marginal risk for severe weather, which is low on their severe weather index.

These thunderstorms could contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds, so be sure to have the 7Weather app on hand for weather alerts on the go.

As of the 11am update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Five has taken shape 245 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It’s anticipated to moved just north of Bermuda and strengthen to tropical storm strength (> 39 mph sustained winds) later today. This storm will remain well out to sea and not impact our weather locally.

Monday is sun-filled and seasonable with highs around 80. Lows 80s Tuesday followed by a warm-up into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday to low 90s to end the week. Some scattered thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon, with a spot thunderstorm Thursday, otherwise mainly dry next week.