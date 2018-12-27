Mix to Rain Friday

Quiet weather prevails for one more day as high pressure nudges in. Highs today stay in the 30s, seasonably cold for this time of year. The storm in the Midwest today is our storm tomorrow.

Friday morning starts off with some slick spots, especially north and west of Boston as a bit of snow and sleet kicks off our next storm predawn tomorrow, through 8am. The milder air does work in by mid to late morning, allowing for the transition over to rain. Once temps spike into the 40s to near 50 late in the day, the wind gets gusty too. Those winds will gust out of the south at 30-40mph. Most towns pick up about 0.5″ of rain, although a few towns near the south coast catch 1.00″ with some localized downpours.

Saturday starts near 50 in the morning and fades back to near 40 in the afternoon with a gusty breeze. We’ll keep that cold air around on Sunday too, but at least it’s dry for the Pats game!

New Year’s Eve last year was one of the coldest on record. This year, it’ll be a whole lot warmer, but we’ll also increase the chance of rain by Monday evening.

Have a good day.

